China raises one of the world’s largest 3D-printed buildings (VIDEO)

A two-story office building has been successfully 3D printed in Heyuan City in south China’s Guangdong Province.

The 7.2-meter-high office, which covers 230 square meters, has been constructed with contour-crafting technology. It took the printer just 60 hours to finish it.

Construction time was reduced from two months to around five days and cut costs by 40 percent. The building is intended to last for up to five decades.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section