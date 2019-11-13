 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

Dr. Google? Healthcare venture collecting data on millions of patients raises privacy concerns – Boom Bust

13 Nov, 2019 14:58
Get short URL
Dr. Google? Healthcare venture collecting data on millions of patients raises privacy concerns – Boom Bust
© Pixabay.com
Tech giant Google has partnered with hospital system Ascension to collect detailed personal health information from millions of Americans without their knowledge, in an initiative that has been named "Project Nightingale."

RT’s Boom Bust talks to Dr John Dombrowski of the Washington Pain Center about the privacy concerns surrounding the partnership.

“This data has tremendous value, multi-million-dollars. Who is going to get the benefit of that?” he says, adding that “Information is power and that creates a lot of money.”

Dombrowski suggests that maybe this information will be used for good, but “obviously it’s a double-edged sword, we have to be cautious with that.”

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies