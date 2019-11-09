 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

Billionaires’ wealth falls for first time since 2015, but don’t feel bad because it’s ‘likely to go up again’

9 Nov, 2019 11:54
Get short URL
Billionaires’ wealth falls for first time since 2015, but don’t feel bad because it’s ‘likely to go up again’
A new report by UBS and PwC has found that the world’s richest lost $388 billion last year, with their wealth dropping to $8.539 trillion. Geopolitical turmoil and volatile equity markets have been blamed for the loss.

According to the report, the decline was particularly sharp in Greater China (the second-biggest home for billionaires after the United States) and the Asia-Pacific region more broadly.

The net worth of China’s super-rich slid 12.8 percent in dollar terms due to tumbling stock markets and a weaker local currency. The slowing growth of the country’s economy has also hurt billionaires’ wealth.

Also on rt.com Rich Chinese outnumber wealthy Americans for first time – Credit Suisse

Despite that, China continues to produce a new billionaire every two or two-and-a-half days, according to UBS head of ultra-high net worth clients, Josef Stadler.

Worldwide, the number of billionaires fell everywhere except in the Americas.

“It is likely that billionaire wealth will go up again this year,” said Simon Smiles, UBS chief investment officer for ultra-wealthy clients. He added that it would likely be a more muted increase than the wider financial market rally might suggest.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies