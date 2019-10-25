 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Why is the largest US oil company going on trial? RT’s Boom Bust explores

25 Oct, 2019 11:25
Smoke rises from a fire at Exxon Mobil's refining and chemical plant complex in Baytown, near Houston, Texas, US © Reuters / Erwin Seba
US oil giant Exxon Mobil is being sued for misleading investors and consumers for decades about the role fossil fuels play in climate change.

Boom Bust talks to oil and gas historian Doug Elenbaas about the historic climate fraud case.

“For quite a number of years Exxon understood the impact of fossil fuels and climate change,” the expert says, adding that the company recognized “the cost of carbon was going to be going up.” 

However, Exxon kept that valuation lower for investors so that people would buy the stock, Elenbaas explained.

New York accused the oil firm of defrauding investors out of up to $1.6 billion.

