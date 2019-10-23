 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

Russia aims to double agricultural exports to Africa

23 Oct, 2019 10:15
Russia aims to double agricultural exports to Africa
© Reuters / Ilya Naymushin
The Russian Ministry of Agriculture said on Wednesday that Moscow is seeking to significantly increase supplies of grain and livestock to African countries.

“Africa is our target market, and we will work on enlarging exports there,” Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev told journalists on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa summit in Sochi.

The exported products could be interesting to any region, but Africa could potentially purchase sufficiently large volumes, he said.

Patrushev added that Russia could more than double agricultural exports, particularly grain and livestock, due to demand on the continent.

