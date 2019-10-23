Russia aims to double agricultural exports to Africa

The Russian Ministry of Agriculture said on Wednesday that Moscow is seeking to significantly increase supplies of grain and livestock to African countries.

“Africa is our target market, and we will work on enlarging exports there,” Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev told journalists on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa summit in Sochi.

The exported products could be interesting to any region, but Africa could potentially purchase sufficiently large volumes, he said.

Patrushev added that Russia could more than double agricultural exports, particularly grain and livestock, due to demand on the continent.

