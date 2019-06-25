 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

Is George Osborne a ‘menace’ for the UK? RT’s Keiser Report digs into ex-chancellor’s Ponzi scheme

Published time: 25 Jun, 2019 13:07
Get short URL
Is George Osborne a ‘menace’ for the UK? RT’s Keiser Report digs into ex-chancellor’s Ponzi scheme
Britain's former Chancellor of the Exchequer, George Osborne, carries his budget case as he walks along Downing Street in London, 2016 © Reuters / Toby Melville
A new report by the UK’s National Audit Office has found that the government’s ‘Help to Buy’ equity loan scheme, launched to help first time home buyers, has handed billions of pounds to already wealthy homeowners.

According to the report, the scheme has also boosted profits for big property developers.

RT’s Keiser Report discusses the effectiveness of the scheme which has been the flagship program of George Osborne, Chancellor of the Exchequer in 2013.

It’s a Ponzi scheme that took from the ordinary tax payer and gave it “to a group of well-heeled investors,” Stacy Herbert says. She is echoed by Max Keiser who says that George Osborne is a menace for the UK.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies