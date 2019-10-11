Trump announces 'very substantial' partial US-China trade deal

The US and China have reached a “very substantial phase one” deal on trade, US President Donald Trump has declared, “subject to it being written.” Tariffs due to take effect on Tuesday have been canceled, he says.

Phase one of the deal includes intellectual property, financial services, and agricultural purchases, Trump announced on Friday during a meeting with Chinese vice premier Liu He in the Oval Office, adding that the actual agreement may take up to five weeks to write.

Tariff increases on some $250 billion in Chinese goods, from 25 to 30 percent, will no longer take effect next week. China has agreed to purchase $40-50 billion in agricultural goods, and the countries have reached an agreement on currency issues, Trump declared. Regarding transfer of technology - a particularly sore spot for Washington, which has repeatedly accused Beijing of stealing its intellectual property - Trump said the parties had “made progress,” but that most of those issues would be worked out in phase two.

The triumphant announcement followed two days of negotiations in Washington and appears to signal a truce in almost two years long trade war between the two countries. Markets responded favorably to the news - the Dow was up 319 points by the close of markets and continued to rise afterwards, while the S&P 500 was up 32 points and the Nasdaq gained 106 points.

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin confirmed that the US and China also agreed on transparency in foreign exchange and “almost a complete agreement on financial services.” Washington will evaluate whether to cancel the designation of China as a currency manipulator, he stated.

