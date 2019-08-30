Trump slams GM for auto plants in China, suggests it should ‘start moving back to America again’

US President Donald Trump has once again criticized automaker General Motors (GM) for moving production to China. He has renewed calls for reviving the US auto industry.

“General Motors, which was once the Giant of Detroit, is now one of the smallest auto manufacturers there,” Trump tweeted on Friday. “They moved major plants to China, BEFORE I CAME INTO OFFICE. This was done despite the saving help given them by the USA. Now they should start moving back to America again?”

General Motors, which was once the Giant of Detroit, is now one of the smallest auto manufacturers there. They moved major plants to China, BEFORE I CAME INTO OFFICE. This was done despite the saving help given them by the USA. Now they should start moving back to America again? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2019

His words followed Bloomberg’s report that GM is now third behind Ford and Fiat Chrysler in the number of union workers it employs in the United States.

Trump, who promised to revive the US manufacturing sector on the campaign trail, pledged to cut regulations and taxes to make it more attractive for companies to work in the US.

Also on rt.com 'You better get back in there soon’: Trump vows to get tough with General Motors over plant closures

Back in January 2017, he threatened American automakers with a 35 percent tariff on cars produced outside the US. The president met the chief executives of the big three American car manufacturers – General Motors, Ford and Fiat Chrysler – to urge them to build more cars and create more jobs in the country.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section