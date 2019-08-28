 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

Turkey aims to boost trade with Russia to $100bn

Published time: 28 Aug, 2019 11:00
Get short URL
Turkey aims to boost trade with Russia to $100bn
People shop at the Spice market, also known as the Egyptian Bazaar, in Istanbul, Turkey © Reuters / Murad Sezer
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has set an ambitious task to increase trade turnover between Turkey and Russia to $100 billion. That is nearly four times more than the current trade volume between the two countries.

Bilateral trade already exceeds $25 billion, but that does not reflect the cooperation potential, according to Erdogan.

Also on rt.com Turkey embraces Russia’s national payment system credit card Mir

The two countries are currently drafting an intergovernmental agreement on expanding settlements in national currencies. “It will ensure uninterrupted transaction services,” said Russian President Vladimir Putin after talks with his Turkish counterpart at the International Aviation and Space Salon, MAKS 2019.Turkey’s leader earlier announced that Ankara is preparing to conduct trade through national currencies with China, Russia, and Ukraine. It has also discussed a possible replacement of the US dollar with national currencies in trade transactions with Iran.

Moscow and Ankara are working closely in the energy sector, including such flagship projects as the construction of the first nuclear power plant in Turkey, Akkuyu, as well as the Turkish Stream natural gas pipeline, also known as the TurkStream. In March, land and sea sections of the pipeline were connected and it is set to become operational by the end of this year.

Also on rt.com Land & sea sections of natural gas pipeline from Russia to Turkey connected

The two countries announced they have created a €900 million joint investment fund which “will be extremely important to revitalize Russian-Turkish investment,” according to the CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies