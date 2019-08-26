 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Gold jumps to 6+ year high, Asian markets slide on Trump’s trade war carnage fears

Published time: 26 Aug, 2019 03:36 Edited time: 26 Aug, 2019 04:09
©  Reuters / Jon Woo
Asian markets have sank pushing the gold to record in six years highs, as panicked investors seek safe havens for their assets after President Trump proved he is ready to further escalate the raging US-China trade war.

Gold tested the $1,550 level Monday morning – the highest since April 2013 and a 20 percent surge this year alone – as the trade war between Washington and Beijing intensified over the weekend, sending stocks, bonds and commodities tumbling down.

As a result, Asian markets opened deep in red. Japan’s Nikkei was down over  2 percent as Hong Kong’s Hang Seng s lumped by over 3 percent. Meanwhile, the Shanghai Composite fell by 1.4 percent, just as Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 dropped by 1.5 percent.

“With signs of economic turmoil, we have seen a shift towards safe haven assets like gold,” Madhavi Mehta, analyst at Kotak Securities Ltd, told Live Mint. “Gold and the equity market generally have a negative correlation, so with increasing uncertainty about global equities, optimism about gold has risen.”

