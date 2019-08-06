US labelling China 'currency manipulator' to shake global financial markets - People's Bank of China

China’s central bank has warned on Tuesday that the US decision to designate China a 'currency manipulator' harms international rules and will have tremendous consequences for global markets.

On Monday, Washington escalated the trade war with Beijing by accusing China of devaluating the yuan, after US stocks saw their biggest drop in a year.

After the yuan plunged on Monday, US president Donald Trump accused Beijing of deliberate devaluation of its currency. Shortly after Trump’s furious tweets targeting China, the US Treasury officially labeled China a “currency manipulator.” The move triggers a set of measures mandated under the Omnibus Trade and Competitiveness Act of 1988, including a complaint to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

DETAILS TO FOLLOW