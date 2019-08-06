 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
US labelling China 'currency manipulator' to shake global financial markets - People's Bank of China

Published time: 6 Aug, 2019 07:44 Edited time: 6 Aug, 2019 07:56
China’s central bank has warned on Tuesday that the US decision to designate China a 'currency manipulator' harms international rules and will have tremendous consequences for global markets.

On Monday, Washington escalated the trade war with Beijing by accusing China of devaluating the yuan, after US stocks saw their biggest drop in a year.

After the yuan plunged on Monday, US president Donald Trump accused Beijing of deliberate devaluation of its currency. Shortly after Trump’s furious tweets targeting China, the US Treasury officially labeled China a “currency manipulator.”  The move triggers a set of measures mandated under the Omnibus Trade and Competitiveness Act of 1988, including a complaint to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

