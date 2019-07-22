Chinese Speed: RT doc looks at China’s high-speed rail breakthrough

In a decade China built from scratch the largest high-speed rail network in the world and wants to further expand and develop it. An RT Documentary crew travelled to China to see the future of fast transportation.

Chinese super-fast trains, reaching speeds of up to 350kph (217mph), are not only good for saving time and money, but also boost the economy, particularly domestic tourism and trade. The country wants the high-speed rail network to cover 38,000km (23,613 miles) of its territory by 2025. Beijing’s construction technologies are already being implemented abroad, including in Hungary, Serbia, and Indonesia among others.

READ MORE: China bringing back Maritime Silk Road: RT doc looks inside world’s largest cargo port

Apart from expansion of the railroad, China is planning to take high-speed trains to a new level which includes using automatization. The first unmanned trains may appear soon, possibly by the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

RTD’s new film reveals how the fast-developing, high-speed rail links changed the life of the country and its people.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section