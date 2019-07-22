 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Chinese Speed: RT doc looks at China’s high-speed rail breakthrough

Published time: 22 Jul, 2019 12:29
Chinese Speed: RT doc looks at China’s high-speed rail breakthrough
FILE PHOTO: China Railway High-speed Harmony bullet trains © Reuters / Darley Shen
In a decade China built from scratch the largest high-speed rail network in the world and wants to further expand and develop it. An RT Documentary crew travelled to China to see the future of fast transportation.

Chinese super-fast trains, reaching speeds of up to 350kph (217mph), are not only good for saving time and money, but also boost the economy, particularly domestic tourism and trade. The country wants the high-speed rail network to cover 38,000km (23,613 miles) of its territory by 2025. Beijing’s construction technologies are already being implemented abroad, including in Hungary, Serbia, and Indonesia among others.

Apart from expansion of the railroad, China is planning to take high-speed trains to a new level which includes using automatization. The first unmanned trains may appear soon, possibly by the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

RTD’s new film reveals how the fast-developing, high-speed rail links changed the life of the country and its people.

