China bringing back Maritime Silk Road: RT doc looks inside world’s largest cargo port

The leader of the world’s container port rankings, Yangshan Port, works around the clock to secure its top position and boost China’s trade connections. RTD’s new film offers a glimpse inside the massive facility.

China’s historic Silk Road helped to bring Chinese goods to other countries and vice versa. However, over the last half century, most valuable global goods have been coming to container ports, beating all other types of marine cargo in profitability.

Now Beijing is trying to breathe new life into the maritime section of the Silk Road with the Yangshan city port, which lies at the core of Beijing’s massive infrastructure and trade project, the Belt and Road initiative (BRI).

The RT documentary crew filmed how the world’s busiest port manages to carry out its daily routine, masterfully dealing with huge vessels and their sometimes hazardous and fragile cargo.

