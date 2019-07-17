More US allies defying Trump & moving forward with Huawei’s 5G network – Boom Bust

The United States has been clearly showing its readiness to threaten some of its allies in order to stop Chinese telecom Huawei from getting a foothold in their 5G networks.

Meanwhile, Brazil –a US ally– has already said it will not stop the Chinese technology company from operating within its borders. “There is no veto of Huawei in Brazil. Huawei has been here for 10 years,” Brazil’s vice-president Hamilton Mourao said.

RT correspondent Sara Montes de Oca joins Boom Bust to discuss the strengthening trade relations between China and Brazil.

