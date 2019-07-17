 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

More US allies defying Trump & moving forward with Huawei’s 5G network – Boom Bust

Published time: 17 Jul, 2019 14:07
Get short URL
More US allies defying Trump & moving forward with Huawei’s 5G network – Boom Bust
© Global Look Press / Andre M. Chang
The United States has been clearly showing its readiness to threaten some of its allies in order to stop Chinese telecom Huawei from getting a foothold in their 5G networks.

Meanwhile, Brazil –a US ally– has already said it will not stop the Chinese technology company from operating within its borders. “There is no veto of Huawei in Brazil. Huawei has been here for 10 years,” Brazil’s vice-president Hamilton Mourao said.

RT correspondent Sara Montes de Oca joins Boom Bust to discuss the strengthening trade relations between China and Brazil.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies