 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

EU’s alternative payment channel for Iran is like a beautiful car without gasoline – Iran envoy

Published time: 1 Jul, 2019 09:28 Edited time: 1 Jul, 2019 09:29
Get short URL
EU’s alternative payment channel for Iran is like a beautiful car without gasoline – Iran envoy
FILE PHOTO: Mechanics push the car of Ferrari Formula One driver © Reuters / Yuri Kochetkov
The EU’s efforts to facilitate trade with sanctions-hit Iran have not brought any concrete results, the Iranian envoy to the UN said, warning that his country is tired of waiting for Brussels to fulfil its commitments.

“I personally believe that INSTEX [Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges] in its current condition isn’t enough. This mechanism without money is like a beautiful car without fuel,” ambassador Takht Ravanchi told reporters in New York.

Shortly before the diplomat’s statement, the European signatories to the nuclear deal with Iran, Germany, France and the UK, said that the alternative trade mechanism is already operational and the first transactions “are being processed.”

Also on rt.com US to punish anyone using EU's alternative payment system with Iran to skirt sanctions

The payment system was created in January and was meant to bypass US sanctions against Tehran after Washington ditched the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), a deal with Iran to curtail its nuclear program. However, no financial transactions have been made using the mechanism so far, according to state news agency IRNA.

Tehran’s envoy to the UN said that mere words of support from the EU are not enough to resolve Iranian problems. In May, the Islamic Republic announced that it will not fully stick to its commitments stipulated by the deal and warned that Europe has 60 days to ease oil and banking restrictions that have hit the Iranian economy. Otherwise, Iran threatened to further reduce its nuclear commitments.

“Since the US withdrawal from the JCPOA, the Europeans haven’t done anything tangible, that is, the JCPOA doesn’t function well. We can’t keep our end of the bargain unilaterally and not benefit from it,” Takht Ravanchi noted. “We can’t wait more.”

Also on rt.com European firms ‘won’t dare’ use new EU payment system for trade with Iran out of fear of US

Washington has been piling up sanctions against Tehran since its withdrawal from the nuclear deal. The rest of the signatories criticized the Trump administration for the move and have been trying to keep the pact alive, and INSTEX is part of those efforts.

The alternative channel is set to allow companies doing business with Iran to buy goods directly from local partners, and vice-versa, and the payments between them will not be handled by banks. However, major European companies have pulled out of deals with Iran, fearing secondary sanctions from Washington and being squeezed out of the US market.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies