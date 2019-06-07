US attempt to push Huawei from global market is the first sign of global tech war - Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin said US efforts to push Chinese tech giant Huawei out of the global market might be a sign that a new technological war is coming.

“Take the situation around the company Huawei, for example. There are attempts not even to challenge it, but to brazenly force it out of the global market,” Putin told the audience at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum on Friday. “In some circles it is even called the first technological war of the coming digital era.”

Washington has long criticized Huawei and another Chinese tech company, ZTE, over alleged links to the Chinese government. In May, when the trade war between Washington and Beijing escalated, the Trump administration blacklisted Huawei, citing national security concerns.

Putin added that attempts to monopolize a new technological wave by some countries impede solving the global inequality problem and lead to destabilization.

