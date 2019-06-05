 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Are cryptocurrencies world’s new safe havens amid US-China trade war? Boom Bust has the answer…

Published time: 5 Jun, 2019 11:47
© Global Look Press / Klaus Ohlenschläger
The trade war between two economic giants, China and the United States, has benefited the cryptomarket as investors are increasingly seeking shelter for their cash.

RT’s Boom Bust talks to crypto analyst Ben Swann and Rocky Miller of Bitsian to get their insight. They say investors in China have been unloading yuan and moving into bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies in anticipation of inflation and possible devaluation. The experts talk about the difference between cryptocurrencies and digital currencies, provide insight into Facebook’s GlobalCoin, JPM Coin (JP Morgan Coin), and the Ultimate Secure Cash (USC Coin).

