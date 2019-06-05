Are cryptocurrencies world’s new safe havens amid US-China trade war? Boom Bust has the answer…

The trade war between two economic giants, China and the United States, has benefited the cryptomarket as investors are increasingly seeking shelter for their cash.

RT’s Boom Bust talks to crypto analyst Ben Swann and Rocky Miller of Bitsian to get their insight. They say investors in China have been unloading yuan and moving into bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies in anticipation of inflation and possible devaluation. The experts talk about the difference between cryptocurrencies and digital currencies, provide insight into Facebook’s GlobalCoin, JPM Coin (JP Morgan Coin), and the Ultimate Secure Cash (USC Coin).

