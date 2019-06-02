 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Published time: 2 Jun, 2019 02:56 Edited time: 2 Jun, 2019 02:56
India refuses to compromise on ‘national interests’ for US trade benefits
Indian businessmen pray in front of their record-keeping books in worship to the Hindu deity of wealth goddess Lakshmi © Reuters /Amit Dave
India will not sacrifice its economic development for petty trade concessions, Ministry of Commerce stressed, after the US accused New Delhi of restricting access to its markets and annulled its preferential trade status.

“India, as part of our bilateral trade discussions, had offered resolution on significant US requests in an effort to find a mutually acceptable way forward,” the ministry statement said. “It is unfortunate that this did not find acceptance by the US.”

India... shall always uphold its national interest in these matters. We have significant development imperatives and concerns and our people also aspire for better standards of living. This will remain the guiding factor in the Government’s approach.

Around $5.6 billion worth of Indian products have enjoyed duty-free access to the American market annually, under the Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) program. New Delhi was the world's largest beneficiary of such concessions designed for developing nations, until Donald Trump announced an end to India’s special designation effective June 5.

Over the last year, the US administration has mounted pressure on India in an effort to force the country to open its markets and purchase more American products to close out the trade deficit gap with the US.

