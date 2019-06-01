Russia to launch first train to Arctic region for foreign tourists

The first charter train to Russia's Arctic region will set off with more than 90 tourists from St. Petersburg on June 5, said the press-service of the Far East Investment and Export agency.

“Currently, we are launching our first project. Foreign tourists will get an opportunity to see St. Petersburg's white nights, admire Russia's northern regions and visit UNESCO heritage sites,” said the agency's director Leonid Petukhov.

During an 11-day trip, the train will make stops in Russia's Petrozavodsk, Kem, Murmansk, Nikel, as well as Norway's Kirkenes and Oslo. Travelers from seven countries (Germany, Switzerland, Norway, the USA, Austria, Luxemburg, and the Netherlands) will visit one of the largest open-air museums in Russia, the Kizhi Museum. They will also travel to Solovetsky Islands, or Solovki, an archipelago located in the Onega Bay of the White Sea. Tourists will be provided with professional guides during sightseeing.

According to the agency, train services comply with the highest standards to guarantee a comfortable journey. During the trip, meals will be prepared by chefs who were trained in Switzerland.



In March, the Far East Investment and Export agency inked an agreement with German tour provider Lernidee Erlebnisreisen “in order to attract investment that would be directed into the tourism industry.”

Lernidee Erlebnisreisen said there are already reservations for the Arctic train tours for 2020 - 2021, and the demand is growing.

