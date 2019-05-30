Huawei ban will harm over 1,200 American firms & billions of global consumers, company warns

US blacklisting of Chinese tech giant Huawei will directly backfire on American companies and sets “a dangerous precedent” for many others beyond the US, the firm's chief legal officer has warned.

“By preventing American companies from doing business with Huawei, the government will directly harm more than 1,200 US companies. This will affect tens of thousands of American jobs,” Song Liuping said, as cited by media at a press conference in Shenzhen on Wednesday.

Moreover, some three billion customers in over 170 countries will be affected by Washington’s blacklisting of one of the world's largest smartphone makers, the official stressed.

Also on rt.com Huawei files motion to declare US ban ‘unconstitutional’

Earlier this month, US President Donald Trump issued an order clearing the way to bar US firms from supplying Huawei with parts or technology, citing concerns over espionage against the US. Huawei has repeatedly rebuffed the claims. The US Commerce Department was quick to add the Chinese firm to its “entity list,” effectively implementing Trump’s intention, and now American companies must seek special permission to trade with Huawei.

Huawei’s top legal officer said that by “using the strength of an entire nation” to go after one private firm, the US “sets a dangerous precedent” as many others could face similar bans.

“Today it’s telecoms and Huawei. Tomorrow it could be your industry, your company, your consumers,” he warned.

Also on rt.com ‘Stupid economics’: Attack on Huawei tells world to avoid doing business with US - Prof. Wolff

Earlier professor emeritus of economics at the University of Massachusetts, Richard Wolff, told RT that the US crusade against Huawei should make many companies think twice before doing business with the US.

To comply with Trump’s order, some companies, such as Google, Intel, and Qualcomm, started cutting their ties with the Chinese tech company. However, others – SD Association, Wi-Fi Alliance and Bluetooth SIG – have ignored the ban and restored Huawei’s membership.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section