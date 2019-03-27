US oil production booming as global emissions reaching record high – RT's Boom Bust

The US increased oil exports by more than 70 percent last year to over 2 million barrels per day (bpd). The average production was 3 million bpd over the last four weeks and is expected to hit 5 million bpd by the end of 2020.

Meanwhile, data from the International Energy Agency showed greenhouse gas emissions from energy production rose strongly again in 2018, hitting a record high.

Boom Bust talks to Bill Hederman of the Kleinman Center for Energy about the US’ push on fossil fuels despite global efforts to limit carbon emission.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section