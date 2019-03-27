Russia must get out of Venezuela, all options open - Trump
HomeBusiness News

US oil production booming as global emissions reaching record high – RT's Boom Bust

Published time: 27 Mar, 2019 14:49
Get short URL
US oil production booming as global emissions reaching record high – RT's Boom Bust
The Philadelphia Energy Solutions oil refinery © Reuters / David M. Parrott
The US increased oil exports by more than 70 percent last year to over 2 million barrels per day (bpd). The average production was 3 million bpd over the last four weeks and is expected to hit 5 million bpd by the end of 2020.

Meanwhile, data from the International Energy Agency showed greenhouse gas emissions from energy production rose strongly again in 2018, hitting a record high.

Boom Bust talks to Bill Hederman of the Kleinman Center for Energy about the US’ push on fossil fuels despite global efforts to limit carbon emission.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

5 billion views and counting: Watch the best vids, subscribe to RT's YouTube
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies