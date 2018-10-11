Global Internet could crash in next 48 hours

Internet users around the world may experience network connection failures on Thursday as the main domain servers and related infrastructure controlling the web will be powered down for some time.

The Internet Corporation of Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN), which is responsible for maintaining the registry of domain names and IP addresses, will be changing the cryptographic key that helps protect the Domain Name System (DNS) or the internet’s address book.

It’s an important measure to ensure a secure, stable, and resilient DNS, according to the Communications Regulatory Authority (CRA).

“To further clarify, some internet users might be affected if their network operators or Internet Service Providers (ISPs) have not prepared for this change. However, this impact can be avoided by enabling the appropriate system security extensions,” it said.

Analyst from the Mobile Research Group Eldar Murtazin explained that internet users may face some difficulties within 48 hours. There may be problems with access to some resources, and slow loading of internet pages. Some users may have problems with access to the network if they use an outdated provider.

ICANN has already carried out some preliminary tests that showed the key replacement process would create minimal problems.

Arseny Shcheltsin, a specialist in digital economics, reassured people that there is nothing to fear, since the main software has already been successfully updated.

The procedure for changing cryptographic keys has become necessary as a result of rising threats for the internet infrastructure.

