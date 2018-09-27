Putin has information that Skripal poisoning suspects Petrov and Boshirov are civilians - Kremlin
HomeBusiness News

Breaking up Facebook & Google? RT’s Keiser Report looks at the best way to disband the monopolies

Get short URL
Breaking up Facebook & Google? RT’s Keiser Report looks at the best way to disband the monopolies
A carnival float with a papier-mache caricature representing Google and Facebook © Ina Fassbender / Reuters
The Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry said he would like to see Google, Facebook and other major social media behemoths broken up like the federal government did to Standard Oil more than a century ago.

Landry said the internet giants are suppressing conservative agendas, stifling competition, and infringing on antitrust laws.

Max and Stacy agree that there’s not much competition in the US, with many new oligopolies and online monopolies tending to be Silicon Valley based.

Keiser argues that it is better to encourage more competition by getting rid of the net neutrality bill or the Citizens United law. “That’s an easier way than trying to do something here which is impossible because the managers of these companies own too many politicians,” says Max.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Follow news the mainstream media ignores: Like RT’s Facebook
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2018. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies