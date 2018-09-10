Explosions heard at offices of Libya's oil corporation - reports

Blasts were heard at the headquarters of the National Oil Corporation (NOC) in the Libyan capital Tripoli on Monday, Reuters reported citing witnesses who told that a security operation was under way at the building.

According to the sources, smoke could be seen rising from close to the NOC offices. Security officials said they were attempting to deal with militants believed to have attacked the building.

#Breaking Armed group attacked NOC headquarters in #Tripoli. Shootings & explosions can heard near the building. #Libyapic.twitter.com/p7h8kU4n0N — Nadia Ramadan (@NadiaR_LY) September 10, 2018

Security forces took up positions around the offices in central Tripoli while surrounding roads were cordoned off. Witnesses said they saw ambulances leaving the site. A member of staff from a hotel next to the NOC offices said he had heard about five blasts.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW