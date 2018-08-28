Does labor in US prisons amount to modern day slavery? RT’s Boom Bust investigates

Prisoners across the US are on a nationwide strike over inhumane living conditions. There have been violent prison riots resulting in seven deaths and dozens of injuries.

Inmates are protesting against prison labor, which is mandatory in state prisons. Most are paid as little as $1 per day, sometimes less, describing their working conditions as “modern-day slavery.”

RT’s Boom Bust has looked into the reports and found out that prison labor is a multibillion-dollar business for big US companies trying to cut down on labor costs.

They include McDonald’s, Microsoft, Walmart, American Airlines, and many others.

