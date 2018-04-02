Flying high: Russia's Aeroflot makes eDreams’ top 10 full-service airlines

Russia’s leading airline Aeroflot has entered the list of the world’s most popular carriers, according to a survey conducted by airline booking platform, eDreams, based on 60,000 passenger reviews.

Aeroflot was ranked eighth, surpassing Air France and TAP Portugal. The state-run carrier reportedly received high marks from foreign travelers based on four major characteristics: comfort, flight check-in, onboard service and prices for tickets.

“Aeroflot’s position in the international passenger rating is more evidence of the full inclusion of the Russian airline in the global top of premium carriers,” said the company’s chief executive, Vitaly Saveliev. “But we go the extra mile and constantly improve passenger service. New horizons and new tasks are ahead, with digital innovations the highest priority.”

Last year, Aeroflot, one of the world’s oldest airlines, scooped the title of Best Airline in Eastern Europe at the Skytrax World Airline Awards, held at the Paris International Air Show at Le Bourget. The company also won two key categories at the prestigious World Travel Awards 2017: Europe’s Leading Airline Brand and Europe’s Leading Airline – Business Class. At the same time, APEX Official Airline Ratings named Aeroflot the 2018 Five Star Global Airline.

Aeroflot was also recognized as Best Major Airline in Europe by TripAdvisor travelers and named the Favorite International Airline in China at the Flyer Award Ceremony 2017.

