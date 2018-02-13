Russian state bank to write off debts of plane crash victims

Sberbank has announced that the bank will cancel the debts of victims who died in the plane crash that occurred in the Moscow region on Sunday.

The Saratov Airlines An-148 was on its way to Orsk when it crashed a few minutes after taking off from Domodedovo Airport. All 65 passengers on board died, along with its six crew members.

"We have made a decision to settle debts on all credit products of those killed in the plane crash," a representative of Sberbank said. According to the bank, there were 25 of its customers among the victims, but the precise number is still to be confirmed.

The state-run bank previously wrote off victims’ debts in the case of another Russian plane crash on December 26, 2016; when a Defense Ministry Tu-154 aircraft crashed after take-off from Sochi Airport, killing all 92 people on board. The plane was en route to Latakia in Syria, carrying 64 members of the Alexandrov Ensemble army choir, aid workers and journalists, who were taking part in Christmas and New Year’s celebrations on the Russian military base in the war-torn country.

