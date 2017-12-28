Future of world's biggest airliner hinges on Emirates deal

Airbus may end production of its A380 superjumbo, if the European planemaker fails to win a key order from Dubai-based airline Emirates, according to people close to the issue.

“If there is no Emirates deal, Airbus will start the process of ending A380 production,” one of three sources briefed on the plans told Reuters, stressing that demand for the airliner is weak.

Moscow to deliver Russian Sukhoi Superjet 100 passenger planes to European customers https://t.co/sSC4yKHS91 — RT (@RT_com) November 7, 2017

In November, the parties suspended negotiations on a new order for 36 aircraft worth $16 billion. The talks were reportedly resumed, but there are no signs the deal is going to be sealed.

Some airlines, including British Airways, are reportedly interested in replacing orders for A380 jets. However, the maker is reportedly not ready to keep its production line open without the certainty of a large Emirates order.

The closing down of production would be gradual. According to Reuters analysts, Airbus has enough orders to last until 2020 at current production rates.

In 2014, Emirates canceled a $16 billion order for 70 Airbus A350 jets just months before they were due to take delivery. The airline currently operates 100 Airbus A380's with 42 new ones expected to join its fleet.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section