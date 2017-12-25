China will soon be world’s top economic power - Lavrov to RT

Backed by BRICS partners Russia and India, China will soon take the top spot from the United States as the world's biggest economy, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told RT.

Lavrov pointed out that the growing influence of BRICS in the global economy and the G20 will lead to a multi-polar world.

“I believe that our Western counterparts in the G20 realize more and more they need to bargain, they need to agree,” Lavrov said in an exclusive interview with RT.

“BRICS is not alone - it has allies, including Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Argentina, and Indonesia. I think half of the G20 group seek to take part in the decision-making process,” he said.

Talking about China, the minister said it has economic resources and interests in Latin America and wants to “invest in this part of the world because they don’t have many mineral resources.”

According to Lavrov, Latin America is very interesting not only for China, but for Russian companies as well.

“As our companies and Chinese companies get deeper into Latin America I strongly believe that there will be more projects,” Lavrov said, adding that BRICS and the New Development Bank (which was set up as part of BRICS) will also join this work.