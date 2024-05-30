icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘War party’ rules Kiev – Lavrov: Russia-Ukraine conflict
30 May, 2024 13:38
HomeAfrica

African island state elects new national assembly

The vote comes more than six months after the president of Madagascar won a controversial third term
African island state elects new national assembly
A voter prepares his ballot paper in the polling booth at the J.J Rabearivelo polling station in Antananarivo's 1st arrondissement on May 29, 2024, during the legislative election. ©  RIJASOLO / AFP

Madagascans voted in parliamentary elections on Wednesday, with the ruling Tanora Malagasy Vonona party expected to maintain its majority. It won 84 of 151 seats at the previous poll in 2019.

Polling stations in Africa’s largest island nation opened early and finished at 5pm local time, with about 11.6 million voters choosing members of the National Assembly.

More than 450 candidates were registered on the ballot and vying for seats, according to the Independent National Electoral Commission.

A political party must win at least 76 seats to gain a majority in parliament.

Observers from the African Union and the Southern African Development Community (SADC) were monitoring the vote across 120 districts in the former French colony.

The election came several months after the country’s president, Andry Rajoelina, won a third term in November, in a poll boycotted by ten of 12 opposition candidates.

Madagascar ends voting after presidential elections boycott drama READ MORE: Madagascar ends voting after presidential elections boycott drama

Opponents had demanded that Rajoelina be disqualified from running because he acquired French nationality in 2014. They claimed the president should have lost his Malagasy nationality after being naturalized as a French citizen.

Rajoelina rejected the claims, arguing that the constitution does not require the head of state to be solely Malagasy and that any loss of citizenship requires signed authorization from the government.

The constitutional court dismissed appeals to have Rajoelina’s candidacy declared void over his dual citizenship in September, sparking anger from the opposition and violent protests for weeks in the lead up to the presidential election.

Top stories

RT Features

Screen Queen vs Royal Pedigree: Bollywood star runs a feisty election campaign high in the Himalayas
Screen Queen vs Royal Pedigree: Bollywood star runs a feisty election campaign high in the Himalayas FEATURE
Where Votes Dry Up: Villagers with no access to water stage mass election boycott, and Modi’s party may reap the benefits
Where Votes Dry Up: Villagers with no access to water stage mass election boycott, and Modi’s party may reap the benefits FEATURE
African unity: Why the world celebrates it
African unity: Why the world celebrates it FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Screen Queen vs Royal Pedigree: Bollywood star runs a feisty election campaign high in the Himalayas
Screen Queen vs Royal Pedigree: Bollywood star runs a feisty election campaign high in the Himalayas FEATURE
Where Votes Dry Up: Villagers with no access to water stage mass election boycott, and Modi’s party may reap the benefits
Where Votes Dry Up: Villagers with no access to water stage mass election boycott, and Modi’s party may reap the benefits FEATURE
African unity: Why the world celebrates it
African unity: Why the world celebrates it FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
French parliament erupts over Palestine recognition
0:00
28:35
The cost of porn
0:00
24:4
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies