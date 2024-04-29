icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia-Ukraine conflict
29 Apr, 2024 11:58
HomeAfrica

South Africa ‘a magnet’ for Russian travelers – envoy

Cape Town was the most popular destination for Russians in Sub-Saharan Africa in 2023, Ilya Rogachev has said
South Africa ‘a magnet’ for Russian travelers – envoy
©  Justin Paget / Getty Images

South Africa is the most popular destination for Russian tourists in Sub-Saharan Africa, Russian Ambassador Ilya Rogachev told TASS on Sunday. 

“More than 28,000 of our compatriots visited the country in 2023 – 75% higher than the figures for 2022,” he said.

Cape Town remains the most attractive tourist destination for Russian tourists, Rogachev added.

However, the ambassador noted that a lack of direct air routes between the two nations is a major challenge to further growth in tourism. Ukraine-related sanctions are also making cross-border transactions nearly impossible using payment systems such as SWIFT, as Russian bank cards do not work in Pretoria.

He also noted that individual and family trips to South Africa are traditionally more popular than large tourist groups.

READ MORE: Tourism authority names top African destinations for Russians

Meanwhile, the association of Russian tour operators (ATOR) reported in December that Sub-Saharan African countries, including Kenya, Tanzania, and South Africa, are now in high demand among Russian travelers. The African countries offer combinations of sightseeing and beach vacations, and are pulling in visitors with their large nature reserves, ATOR reported.

Top stories

RT Features

War and Peace on the Silver Screen: How Russia and the US conducted propaganda against each other in cinema
War and Peace on the Silver Screen: How Russia and the US conducted propaganda against each other in cinema FEATURE
Battle Royale: How a king ended up on the ballot in India
Battle Royale: How a king ended up on the ballot in India FEATURE
‘We have provided everything possible for their freedom’: How the USSR helped France’s most important colony stick it to Paris
‘We have provided everything possible for their freedom’: How the USSR helped France’s most important colony stick it to Paris FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

War and Peace on the Silver Screen: How Russia and the US conducted propaganda against each other in cinema
War and Peace on the Silver Screen: How Russia and the US conducted propaganda against each other in cinema FEATURE
Battle Royale: How a king ended up on the ballot in India
Battle Royale: How a king ended up on the ballot in India FEATURE
‘We have provided everything possible for their freedom’: How the USSR helped France’s most important colony stick it to Paris
‘We have provided everything possible for their freedom’: How the USSR helped France’s most important colony stick it to Paris FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Blinken in China, House aid to Ukraine, and does the Bible support Israel?
0:00
25:1
Farmers unite! - EU rocked by widespread protests
0:00
29:8
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies