icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Iranian attack on Israel
16 Apr, 2024 08:59
HomeAfrica

Collaboration with Russia in space science is well established – South African astronomist

South Africa has a geographic advantage when it comes to astronomy, Adrian Tiplady has told RT
Collaboration with Russia in space science is well established – South African astronomist
Adrian Tiplady, a Deputy Director of South African Radio Astronomy Observatory (SARAO) © RT / RT

South Africa excels at space science, Adrian Tiplady, who holds a PhD in radio astronomy, told RT in an exclusive interview.

Tiplady, the deputy director of the South African Radio Astronomy Observatory (SARAO), stated that his country offers astronomers a reasonably favorable environment, especially in the Karoo region.

This region provides good conditions for the deployment of a centimeter-wavelength radio astronomy facility due to its moderate temperatures, low wind speeds, high altitude, and relatively dry climate, he explained. 

According to the researcher, “it [Karoo region] is very sparsely populated,” as not many people carry mobile phones or use radios or television; otherwise, radio astronomy observations could be disrupted. 

Russia and Africa to explore fishery resources – Putin READ MORE: Russia and Africa to explore fishery resources – Putin

“The Karoo region of South Africa happens to be one of the premier destinations in the world to be constructing next generation radio astronomy facilities,” the deputy director of SARAO said. 

Meanwhile, the collaboration between South Africa and its Russian counterparts in the Space Science Program is “well established,” encompassing scientific and technical domains, Tiplady noted. 

SARAO’s deputy director pointed out that “the Russian Space Science Program has a legacy of global impact on the research… [the] colleagues today are really continuing that legacy.”

SARAO is managed by the National Research Foundation in South Africa; it includes all national radio astronomy telescopes and programs.

Top stories

RT Features

‘Resistance will be violent’: What’s next for Israel and Gaza as the conflict goes on?
‘Resistance will be violent’: What’s next for Israel and Gaza as the conflict goes on? FEATURE
‘It stinks’: The world’s tallest mountain is overflowing with feces and waste. Nepal is sounding the alarm
‘It stinks’: The world’s tallest mountain is overflowing with feces and waste. Nepal is sounding the alarm FEATURE
‘Islamic world will celebrate the destruction of Israel’: Is war inevitable between Tehran and West Jerusalem?
‘Islamic world will celebrate the destruction of Israel’: Is war inevitable between Tehran and West Jerusalem? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘Resistance will be violent’: What’s next for Israel and Gaza as the conflict goes on?
‘Resistance will be violent’: What’s next for Israel and Gaza as the conflict goes on? FEATURE
‘It stinks’: The world’s tallest mountain is overflowing with feces and waste. Nepal is sounding the alarm
‘It stinks’: The world’s tallest mountain is overflowing with feces and waste. Nepal is sounding the alarm FEATURE
‘Islamic world will celebrate the destruction of Israel’: Is war inevitable between Tehran and West Jerusalem?
‘Islamic world will celebrate the destruction of Israel’: Is war inevitable between Tehran and West Jerusalem? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Media bias & the death of journalism
0:00
28:32
Political calculations and global ramifications: Iran’s retaliatory strike against Israel
0:00
30:40
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies