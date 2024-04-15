Different cultures can be united under one faith – church leader (PHOTOS)

Metropolitan Konstantin made the remarks as thousands of Orthodox Christians were baptized in Malawi

A common faith can unite people from different cultures, Patriarchal Exarch of Africa Metropolitan Konstantin of Zaraisk has told RT in an exclusive interview.

The Russian Orthodox Church baptized thousands of Christians in Malawi during the visit of the head of its African branch, which began on Wednesday. Clerics consecrated a spring in the Malawian village of Nambazo to be used by around 2,000 residents from 12 nearby villages.

“The fact that their culture is different does not cancel out the fact that we have one common baptismal ritual,” the bishop said.

He also noted that the African continent is “historically orthodox.”

“Orthodoxy is not a national religion, it is a world religion, so there’s no problem combining some local traditions and the general church order,” he said.

The bishop will conduct divine services in the parishes of the Patriarchal Exarchate in Malawi during his visit, as well as holding a meeting with clergy, followers, and officials, according to the exarchate’s website.

The Russian Orthodox Church has had a presence in Africa since the 19th century. Its current African branch was established in 2021 in response to requests from several Orthodox clerics seeking affiliation with the Moscow Patriarchate. Since then, more than 200 parishes have been established in 25 countries.