African nations condemn terrorist attack in Russia

Governments have expressed their solidarity with Moscow following a mass shooting and fire that left more than 100 dead

Countries across Africa have condemned Friday’s terrorist attack at Moscow’s Crocus City Hall that claimed the lives of at least 115 people, and have expressed their support for Russia.

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry issued a statement saying Cairo and the Egyptian people express their condolences to those who lost family members in the atrocity, and wish the injured a speedy recovery.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Ethiopia’s Foreign Ministry said it “condemns the barbaric and heinous terrorist attack against innocent civilians” and “extends its heartfelt condolences to the families of those killed in the terrorist attack and to the Government of Russian Federation.”

The military authorities in Mali and Burkina Faso also expressed their support. “The government of Burkina Faso strongly condemns this abhorrent and inhuman act in which innocent civilians were killed and many others injured”, the Burkinabe statement said.

”The Transitional President and people of Mali express their heartfelt condolences and deep sympathy to the President of the Russian Federation, the people of Russia, and the families of the innocent victims and wish a swift recovery to the injured”, Bamako said.

Similar messages have come from Morocco, Tunisia, Sudan, DR Congo, Burundi, Mauritius, Libya, Somalia, Tanzania, Nigeria, Madagascar and other African nations.

The tragic events unfolded on Friday evening at Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk, on the western outskirts of the Russian capital. The concert venue, with an estimated capacity of 7,500, was almost full when the terrorists struck. The assault took place ahead of a performance by the Russian rock band Picnic.

At least five gunmen wearing military-style gear and carrying assault rifles first opened fire at unarmed security guards at the main entrance to the venue. They then proceeded to shoot indiscriminately at the fleeing crowd of panicked visitors.

Once the terrorists reached the concert hall, they appeared to set fire to rows of chairs inside, with the blaze quickly engulfing much of the building, including its roof.

Earlier this month, the US issued a warning to its citizens in Russia, urging them to avoid public places and mass gatherings. The embassy claimed that “extremists” had imminent plans for an attack in Moscow. Several other embassies followed suit, issuing similar alerts. However, White House advisor John Kirby has said Washington had no specific “advance knowledge” of Friday’s shooting.

Russian President Vladimir Putin was informed about the incident a few minutes after it started, according to the Kremlin. The heads of the Federal Security Service, Interior Ministry, Investigative Committee and National Guard, among other officials, have reported to Putin on the ongoing investigation.