US greenlights sale of Javelins to African country

Morocco has requested over 600 missiles thought to be in short supply due to the Ukraine conflict

The US has given a green light to the possible sale of Javelin anti-tank missiles valued at $260 million to Morocco, the Pentagon said on Tuesday. Washington has previously struggled to replenish its supply of the missiles, having sent many to Ukraine.

“This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to improve the security of a major non-NATO Ally that continues to be an important force for political stability and economic progress in North Africa,” the Defense security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said.

According to the agency, Morocco has requested to buy 612 of the missiles, officially designated the FGM-148F, along with 200 Javelin Lightweight Command Launch Units (LWCLU). The order also includes training, accompanying equipment, component parts and support services.

If placed, the order will be filled by the Javelin Joint Venture, a co-production of Lockheed Martin and RTX Corporation. The DSCA said there would be “no adverse impact on US defense readiness” as a result, suggesting that the missiles won’t come out of the US military stockpile.

Javelins were the first weapons system the US delivered to Ukraine in 2018. More missiles were subsequently sent to Ukraine after Russia launched its military operation in the neighboring state in February 2022.

By June 2022, some 7,000 missiles had been sent to Ukraine and the Pentagon was reportedly voicing concerns that the US military could run out of stock, as the American defense industry was unable to keep up with the demand.