icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
19 Mar, 2024 23:38
HomeAfrica

US greenlights sale of Javelins to African country

Morocco has requested over 600 missiles thought to be in short supply due to the Ukraine conflict
US greenlights sale of Javelins to African country
File photo: Irish soldiers test-fire a US-made Javelin missile, October 19, 2023. ©  Liam McBurney/PA Images via Getty Images

The US has given a green light to the possible sale of Javelin anti-tank missiles valued at $260 million to Morocco, the Pentagon said on Tuesday. Washington has previously struggled to replenish its supply of the missiles, having sent many to Ukraine.

This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to improve the security of a major non-NATO Ally that continues to be an important force for political stability and economic progress in North Africa,” the Defense security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said. 

According to the agency, Morocco has requested to buy 612 of the missiles, officially designated the FGM-148F, along with 200 Javelin Lightweight Command Launch Units (LWCLU). The order also includes training, accompanying equipment, component parts and support services.

Germany announces €500 million military aid package for Ukraine
Read more
Germany announces €500 million military aid package for Ukraine

If placed, the order will be filled by the Javelin Joint Venture, a co-production of Lockheed Martin and RTX Corporation. The DSCA said there would be “no adverse impact on US defense readiness” as a result, suggesting that the missiles won’t come out of the US military stockpile.

Javelins were the first weapons system the US delivered to Ukraine in 2018. More missiles were subsequently sent to Ukraine after Russia launched its military operation in the neighboring state in February 2022. 

By June 2022, some 7,000 missiles had been sent to Ukraine and the Pentagon was reportedly voicing concerns that the US military could run out of stock, as the American defense industry was unable to keep up with the demand.

Top stories

RT Features

High and dry: Why India’s Silicon Valley is running out of water
High and dry: Why India’s Silicon Valley is running out of water FEATURE
‘This time the campaign has had a referendum-like nature’: Your guide to Russia’s 2024 Presidential Election
‘This time the campaign has had a referendum-like nature’: Your guide to Russia’s 2024 Presidential Election FEATURE
‘A threat to our countries’: Why former French colonies decided to leave ‘African version of EU’
‘A threat to our countries’: Why former French colonies decided to leave ‘African version of EU’ FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

High and dry: Why India’s Silicon Valley is running out of water
High and dry: Why India’s Silicon Valley is running out of water FEATURE
‘This time the campaign has had a referendum-like nature’: Your guide to Russia’s 2024 Presidential Election
‘This time the campaign has had a referendum-like nature’: Your guide to Russia’s 2024 Presidential Election FEATURE
‘A threat to our countries’: Why former French colonies decided to leave ‘African version of EU’
‘A threat to our countries’: Why former French colonies decided to leave ‘African version of EU’ FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Schumer vs. Netanyahu: Round 1
0:00
24:55
Pop culture in politics
0:00
28:50
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies