African state scraps military ties with US
16 Mar, 2024 21:34
African state scraps military ties with US

Niger’s coup leaders have denounced the country’s defense accord with Washington “with immediate effect“
African state scraps military ties with US

Authorities in Niamey have decided to revoke the agreement with the US which allowed American military personnel and civilian contractors to operate in the West African state, a spokesman for the post-coup government announced on national television.

“The National Council for the Protection of the Fatherland officially denounced… the military cooperation agreements linking the country to the United States of America,” spokesman Colonel Amadou Abdramane announced on Niger’s national television on Saturday night.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

