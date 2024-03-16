African state scraps military ties with US

Niger’s coup leaders have denounced the country’s defense accord with Washington “with immediate effect“

Authorities in Niamey have decided to revoke the agreement with the US which allowed American military personnel and civilian contractors to operate in the West African state, a spokesman for the post-coup government announced on national television.

“The National Council for the Protection of the Fatherland officially denounced… the military cooperation agreements linking the country to the United States of America,” spokesman Colonel Amadou Abdramane announced on Niger’s national television on Saturday night.

🇺🇸 🇳🇪 Dénonciation des accords militairesLe Conseil National pour la Sauvegarde de la Patrie a officiellement dénoncé ce samedi 16 mars 2024 les accords de coopération militaire liant le pays aux Etats-Unis d'Amérique.Cette décision d'une portée considérable a été annoncée… pic.twitter.com/YNS6rl3swz — Conseil National pour la Sauvegarde de la Patrie (@NIGER_CNSP) March 16, 2024

