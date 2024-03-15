icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
15 Mar, 2024 10:11
50 dead after ‘anti-witchcraft rituals’ in African country

The deaths reportedly resulted from ceremonies in Angola earlier this year
50 dead after ‘anti-witchcraft rituals’ in African country
©  RosaFrei/Getty Images

At least 50 people have died in Angola after being coerced into drinking a herbal potion to prove they were not practitioners of witchcraft, police reported on Thursday. 

The deaths occurred in the past two months near the town of Camacupa, local councilor Luzia Filemone told national radio, claiming that traditional healers had used a lethal mixture in the procedures. 

“More than 50 victims were forced to drink this mysterious liquid which, according to traditional healers, proves whether or not a person practices witchcraft,” Filemone stated. 

Some rural communities in the southern African country still have a strong belief in black magic.  

“It’s a widespread practice to make people drink the supposed poison because of the belief in witchcraft,” police spokesperson Antonio Hossi said.  

Kenyan doomsday cult case prosecutors face deadline READ MORE: Kenyan doomsday cult case prosecutors face deadline

There are no laws concerning witchcraft practices in Angola. If individuals are suspected of sorcery, they are compelled to consume a poisonous herbal concoction known as ‘Mbulungo’. If they die as a result, it is considered to be proof of their guilt. 

Last month, suspected death-cult leader Paul Mackenzie was arrested for the alleged murder of hundreds of his followers in Kenya. They had committed suicide due to Mackenzie’s preaching that they would encounter Jesus by starving themselves. 

According to authorities, 429 bodies and dozens of graves were found in a remote Shakahola forest area. Autopsies revealed that the majority of victims had died due to starvation, but some, including children, had also allegedly been beaten or strangled. 

Top stories

RT Features

‘A threat to our countries’: Why former French colonies decided to leave ‘African version of EU’
‘A threat to our countries’: Why former French colonies decided to leave ‘African version of EU’ FEATURE
Biofuel: India is getting ready to ‘feed’ more and more cars, but how will it feed its people?
Biofuel: India is getting ready to ‘feed’ more and more cars, but how will it feed its people? FEATURE
‘I don’t want to be a pawn in this sick game’: Israel’s anti-Zionist fringe is taking a stand
‘I don’t want to be a pawn in this sick game’: Israel’s anti-Zionist fringe is taking a stand FEATURE

