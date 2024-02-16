icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
African president receives Russian university award

The leader of the CAR is in Moscow to take part in the ‘For Freedom of Nations’ forum against neo-colonialism
African president receives Russian university award
Faustin-Archange Touadéra, the President of the Central African Republic (CAR), in Moscow automobile and road construction state technical university (MADI) ©  Telegram / rusbangui

The president of the Central African Republic (CAR), Faustin-Archange Touadera, has been awarded the title of honorary professor at the Moscow Automobile and Road Construction State Technical University (MADI). 

Speaking at the award ceremony in the Russian capital on Thursday, Touadera said he was proud to be bestowed with the honor, adding that “I myself was the rector of a university and I know how important it is to develop science and education.”

He vowed that every effort will be made to ensure that cooperation between the countries, as well as MADI and the University of Bangui, is developed further. 

Africans are increasingly learning Russian. Why?

On Wednesday, Touadera took part in the ‘Forum of Supporters for the Fight against Modern Neo-Colonialist Practices’ in Moscow, and visited an exhibition at the Victory Museum. 

The ‘For Freedom of Nations’ forum against neo-colonialism is held February 15-17 in Moscow. Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev stated earlier that representatives of the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN), as well as guests from Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East are expected.

Meanwhile, the minister of state in charge of national education in the CAR, Aurelien Simplice Kogbelet Zingas, and the ambassador of Russia to the CAR, Aleksandr Bikantov, signed a partnership agreement on Monday. 

According to local news agency Lengo Songo, the purpose of the agreement is “to strengthen the education system in Central Africa.”

RT Features

A war that shouldn't have happened: How the USSR made its worst-ever mistake
A war that shouldn't have happened: How the USSR made its worst-ever mistake
A very Soviet union: Why has Zelensky picked a Russian general as the new leader of Ukraine's army?
A very Soviet union: Why has Zelensky picked a Russian general as the new leader of Ukraine's army?
Lotus awakening: How a Soviet magazine could give a new voice to Palestinians
Lotus awakening: How a Soviet magazine could give a new voice to Palestinians

