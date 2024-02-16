African president receives Russian university award

The leader of the CAR is in Moscow to take part in the ‘For Freedom of Nations’ forum against neo-colonialism

The president of the Central African Republic (CAR), Faustin-Archange Touadera, has been awarded the title of honorary professor at the Moscow Automobile and Road Construction State Technical University (MADI).

Speaking at the award ceremony in the Russian capital on Thursday, Touadera said he was proud to be bestowed with the honor, adding that “I myself was the rector of a university and I know how important it is to develop science and education.”

He vowed that every effort will be made to ensure that cooperation between the countries, as well as MADI and the University of Bangui, is developed further.

On Wednesday, Touadera took part in the ‘Forum of Supporters for the Fight against Modern Neo-Colonialist Practices’ in Moscow, and visited an exhibition at the Victory Museum.

The ‘For Freedom of Nations’ forum against neo-colonialism is held February 15-17 in Moscow. Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev stated earlier that representatives of the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN), as well as guests from Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East are expected.

Meanwhile, the minister of state in charge of national education in the CAR, Aurelien Simplice Kogbelet Zingas, and the ambassador of Russia to the CAR, Aleksandr Bikantov, signed a partnership agreement on Monday.

According to local news agency Lengo Songo, the purpose of the agreement is “to strengthen the education system in Central Africa.”