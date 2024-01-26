icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
International court orders Israel to prevent genocide
26 Jan, 2024 13:17
HomeAfrica

Britain loans looted royal items to former African colony

Despite museums announcing the ‘repatriation,’ the illegally extracted golden items will only temporarily be returned to Ghana
Britain loans looted royal items to former African colony
©  The Trustees of the British Museum

The UK is lending a collection of gold artifacts to Ghana, one-and-a-half centuries after they were looted from a king in the West African nation in the 19th century.

The repatriation of more than 30 “crown jewels” belonging to the Asante royal, traditionally known as Asantehene, was announced by the British Museum and Victoria & Albert (V&A) Museum on Thursday following a loan deal with the Manhyia Palace Museum in Ghana.

Under the long-term agreement, the British Museum will lend 15 of the objects, consisting of a gold-plated ceremonial cap stolen from Kumasi, the Ashanti regional capital, during the Anglo-Asante wars, which were sparked by resistance to British rule. The V&A Museum intends to offer 17 items, including a gold peace pipe and gold discs worn around the necks of palace officials in charge of performing a customary rite to cleanse the king’s soul.

“They will be exhibited this April to celebrate the 2024 Silver Jubilee of His Royal Majesty, the Asantehene, Osei Tutu II. These items will go on display in Kumasi, Ghana for the first time in 150 years through a long-term loan from the British Museum and the V&A,” V&A wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday.

Museums in the UK have been facing growing pressure to return items stolen during the colonial era to their countries of origin. Ethiopia and Nigeria have both demanded that Britain repatriate looted ceremonial artifacts. Last July, Oxford University offered 196 cows to Maasai families in Kenya and Tanzania as compensation for artifacts stolen and exported to the UK over a century ago.

Last year, the Asantehene opened negotiations for the return of the royal jewels to Ghana when he attended the coronation of King Charles.

UK accuses Greece of ‘grandstanding’ for demanding artefacts READ MORE: UK accuses Greece of ‘grandstanding’ for demanding artefacts

However, in a joint statement issued on Thursday, the British Museum and V&A said the items would only be loaned to the Ghanaian palace under two separate three-year contracts. This arrangement was made due to British laws banning museums from permanently returning contested artifacts to their original owners.

Obadele Kambon, an associate professor at the University of Ghana, told Reuters that, while the decision to return the objects is “monumental,” there is still a battle to be fought for the “true and proper restoration... of all the things stolen, not loaned back to us.”

Tristram Hunt, director of the V&A, told the BBC that the deal with the Manhyia Palace Museum “doesn’t solve the problem, but it begins the conversation.”

Top stories

RT Features

Hunter and the hunted: How Joe Biden is being linked to corruption, terror attacks, and political assassinations in Ukraine
Hunter and the hunted: How Joe Biden is being linked to corruption, terror attacks, and political assassinations in Ukraine FEATURE
Bloody red line: Israel risks dragging another Arab country into war
Bloody red line: Israel risks dragging another Arab country into war FEATURE
In the shade of Ayodhya: The mosque that made way for India’s grand temple is yet to see the light of day
In the shade of Ayodhya: The mosque that made way for India’s grand temple is yet to see the light of day FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Hunter and the hunted: How Joe Biden is being linked to corruption, terror attacks, and political assassinations in Ukraine
Hunter and the hunted: How Joe Biden is being linked to corruption, terror attacks, and political assassinations in Ukraine FEATURE
Bloody red line: Israel risks dragging another Arab country into war
Bloody red line: Israel risks dragging another Arab country into war FEATURE
In the shade of Ayodhya: The mosque that made way for India’s grand temple is yet to see the light of day
In the shade of Ayodhya: The mosque that made way for India’s grand temple is yet to see the light of day FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Snow whisperers: Your avalanche survival guide
0:00
27:17
CrossTalk: The ‘Gaza shift’
0:00
25:9
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies