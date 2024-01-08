icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
8 Jan, 2024 21:52
HomeAfrica

It’s time for Africa to go back to its roots - Nigerian art gallery founder to RT

No one will help Africans but themselves to make a name in the world, Nike Davies-Okundaye has said
It’s time for Africa to go back to its roots - Nigerian art gallery founder to RT
©  RT

Africans need to stop chasing foreign lifestyles and instead focus on their own creativity and heritage, Nike Davies-Okundaye, a renowned Nigerian textile designer and the founder of the biggest art gallery in Africa, told RT in an exclusive interview released on Monday. The people of Africa need to see just how rich their homelands are and take pride in it, she added.

Davies-Okundaye founded the Nike Art Centre, Lagos, a massive gallery housing thousands of various pieces of art and offering visitors a glimpse at all cultures of Nigeria. The gallery has branches in the Nigerian towns of Abuja, Oshogbo and Ogidi. The textile designer is also known for her art education efforts and philanthropy. She is said to have taught thousands of local artists and funded the development of local workshops and businesses in various regions of the country.

“I always wanted people to see that our culture and our heritage is our pride,” Davies-Okundaye said, adding that people often “do not know what we have [in our country].” Some youths do not even speak their native tongues, she added.

The society should educate the younger generations about the importance of their native language and culture, Davies-Okundaye, adding that the appeal of one’s heritage might eventually catch up with a person no matter how far from home they traveled.

According to Davies-Okundaye, even some African Americans are now traveling back to Africa to find out more about their heritage. “They are tracing their roots to Ghana or Liberia. Our roots should not die off,” she said.

Burkina Faso to abandon French as official language
Read more
Burkina Faso to abandon French as official language

“Why not promote your own? Instead, we are promoting foreign [culture],” the textile designer said. Going back to its roots in the best way for Africa to make a name for itself on the international arena when it comes to culture, she maintained.

“When we do not help ourselves, no one is going to help us, no one is going to promote us,” Davies-Okundaye warned. African culture should also become more prominent in the media and find new ways to present itself to the world, the designer said.

“We need more media to showcase the creativity of Nigeria, to help us, to showcase our work, to show people what we are doing in our own country,” the Nike gallery founder said, thanking RT for “a chance to showcase our own creativity.”

The art gallery founder also called on the youths to stop just chasing money and follow their hearts instead. “Whatever you know you’re good at, do it well. Do not let anybody say: 'this cannot bring you money'. Do not do it because of money, do it because it makes you happy,” she said.

Top stories

RT Features

‘Rusak’, ‘Zhuravl’ and ‘Chaika’: Russian developer discusses new attack and reconnaissance drones
‘Rusak’, ‘Zhuravl’ and ‘Chaika’: Russian developer discusses new attack and reconnaissance drones FEATURE
‘Israel is killing us without mercy’: As the fighting in Gaza continues, civilians are starting to lose hope
‘Israel is killing us without mercy’: As the fighting in Gaza continues, civilians are starting to lose hope FEATURE
‘They are the best’: How Russian animators are conquering the Global South
‘They are the best’: How Russian animators are conquering the Global South FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘Rusak’, ‘Zhuravl’ and ‘Chaika’: Russian developer discusses new attack and reconnaissance drones
‘Rusak’, ‘Zhuravl’ and ‘Chaika’: Russian developer discusses new attack and reconnaissance drones FEATURE
‘Israel is killing us without mercy’: As the fighting in Gaza continues, civilians are starting to lose hope
‘Israel is killing us without mercy’: As the fighting in Gaza continues, civilians are starting to lose hope FEATURE
‘They are the best’: How Russian animators are conquering the Global South
‘They are the best’: How Russian animators are conquering the Global South FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict
0:00
28:8
CrossTalk Bullhorns: Toward WW3?
0:00
26:33
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies