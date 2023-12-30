icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
30 Dec, 2023
Man survives flight in plane’s landing gear

The man was found during technical checks after the Air Algerie flight from Algeria to France
FILE PHOTO: An Air Algérie plane ©  Gerard Bottino/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

A man, who was not identified, was discovered during technical checks on Thursday in the landing gear compartment of a commercial aircraft of the Air Algerie that flew into Paris from Oran, Algeria, French authorities said.

The airport source also noted that the person, believed to be in his 20s, “was alive but in a life-threatening condition because of severe hypothermia” after the two-and-a-half-hour flight. 

The authorities stated that he had been taken to a nearby hospital in a serious condition, and he didn't have any ID on him.

Survival is unlikely for anyone traveling in a landing gear compartment as commercial aircraft fly at altitudes 9,000 to 12,000 meters high, where temperatures typically drop to around -50 degrees Celsius (-58 Fahrenheit), and there is a lack of oxygen, which leads to severe hypoxia.

Several killed in Guinea oil terminal blast

A man was found on a plane that flew from South Africa to the Netherlands via Kenya last year. The cargo plane at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport had a passenger, later identified as Kenyan, found in the front wheel section.

In July 2019, a man’s frozen body fell into a garden in a London suburb. It was reported to have been in a Kenya Airways plane’s landing gear compartment while the flight was approaching Heathrow Airport.

According to the US Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) data, the mortality rate of stowaway passengers on flights between 1947 and 2021 was around 77%.

According to the FAA, 132 individuals have been identified as stowaways who tried to travel in commercial airplane landing gear compartments during this period.

