icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
28 Dec, 2023 13:22
HomeAfrica

Russia reopens embassy in African state

The diplomatic mission in Burkina Faso had been closed since 1992
Russia reopens embassy in African state
FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin greets Interim President of Burkina Faso Captain Ibrahim Traore before a meeting at the Constantine (Konstantinovsky) Palace in Strelna near St. Petersburg, Russia. ©  Sputnik / Alexei Danichev

The Russian embassy in Burkina Faso has officially resumed operations after being closed for over three decades. The move on Thursday comes just five months after President Vladimir Putin and the interim leader of the West African country, Ibrahim Traore, discussed strengthening diplomatic relations in July.

The reopening of the mission demonstrates that Russia-Burkinabe cooperation is on the “right track,” Ouagadougou’s foreign affairs minister, Jean Marie Traore Karamoko, said during a meeting with Alexey Saltykov, Moscow’s ambassador to Cote d’Ivoire (Ivory Coast), the day before.

It will allow the Russian ambassador accredited to Burkina Faso to consolidate the achievements already made between the two countries and also to open other perspectives in the direction of strengthening collaboration between Burkina Faso and the Russian Federation,” Karamoko added, according to local outlet Burkina24.

Russia closed its diplomatic mission in Burkina Faso in 1992, and the former French colony shut its own in Moscow in 1996, reportedly due to financial constraints. However, in 2013, Ouagadougou reopened its embassy in Russia. The Russian Embassy in Ivory Coast has since been in charge of relations with Burkina Faso.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin issued directives in August to reopen Moscow’s embassies in Equatorial Guinea and Burkina Faso, following President Putin’s declaration of plans to do so at the recent Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg. He said this would significantly enhance Russia’s partnership with African countries in various fields, including politics, economics, humanitarianism, culture, and tourism.

Unstoppable march of the Global South: How Russia and Africa made 2023 a pivotal year for bilateral relations READ MORE: Unstoppable march of the Global South: How Russia and Africa made 2023 a pivotal year for bilateral relations

While France has accused Russia of spreading disinformation in Africa, particularly in Burkina Faso and Mali, where Paris has suffered military setbacks, Ouagadougou has hailed Moscow as a strategic ally. In May, Ibrahim Traore, who has ruled the Sahel nation since September last year after deposing the previous military government in a coup and later expelling French troops, stated that he was “satisfied” with the “frank” relations with Russia.

Saltykov, who will continue to lead the mission in Burkina Faso until a new ambassador is named, has previously dismissed French claims that Moscow is pursuing a “predatory project” on the continent as a reflection of Western countries’ neocolonial approach to cooperation with African states.

Meanwhile, Russian food aid is expected to arrive in Ouagadougou in the coming days, the envoy announced during the meeting with Burkinabe officials on Wednesday. Somalia received 25,000 tons of humanitarian wheat from Russia earlier this month, as Moscow committed to assisting six African countries facing food insecurity by the end of the year.

Top stories

RT Features

Unstoppable march of the Global South: How Russia and Africa made 2023 a pivotal year for bilateral relations
Unstoppable march of the Global South: How Russia and Africa made 2023 a pivotal year for bilateral relations FEATURE
Soviet Sopranos: How a phenomenally successful Russian TV series has enraged Ukrainian nationalists
Soviet Sopranos: How a phenomenally successful Russian TV series has enraged Ukrainian nationalists FEATURE
Edge of the World: How research in Antarctica will help to decode the secrets of our planet
Edge of the World: How research in Antarctica will help to decode the secrets of our planet FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Unstoppable march of the Global South: How Russia and Africa made 2023 a pivotal year for bilateral relations
Unstoppable march of the Global South: How Russia and Africa made 2023 a pivotal year for bilateral relations FEATURE
Soviet Sopranos: How a phenomenally successful Russian TV series has enraged Ukrainian nationalists
Soviet Sopranos: How a phenomenally successful Russian TV series has enraged Ukrainian nationalists FEATURE
Edge of the World: How research in Antarctica will help to decode the secrets of our planet
Edge of the World: How research in Antarctica will help to decode the secrets of our planet FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk Bullhorns: Living dangerously
0:00
26:51
US vs Russia & China: The 2nd Cold War will be far worse & far more intense (Prof. Richard Sakwa)
0:00
28:26
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies