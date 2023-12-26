icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
26 Dec, 2023 11:48
HomeAfrica

African state suspends cooperation with French organization

Niger’s coup leaders have urged nations on the continent to “decolonize their minds” and promote Pan-Africanism values
African state suspends cooperation with French organization
FILE PHOTO. Supporters of Niger's National Council of Safeguard of the Homeland (CNSP) display a French national flag with a x-mark on during a protest outside Niger and French airbase in Niamey on September 1, 2023 to demand the departure of the French army from Niger. ©  AFP

Niger’s military rulers have suspended all cooperation with the International Organization of Francophone Nations (OIF), accusing it of being used as a tool to defend French interests.

The decision, announced in a statement on Sunday, comes as the coup leaders continue to sever ties with the former colonial power, which has repeatedly said it does not recognize them as Niamey’s legitimate authority. The group took control of the West African country in a rebellion in July, ousting President Mohamed Bazoum.

The Permanent Council of the 88-member OIF suspended Niger last week in response to the coup, but said it would continue cooperation on programs “directly benefiting civilian populations and those contributing to the restoration of democracy.

At a meeting on December 19, the council demanded the “immediate and unconditional” release of Bazoum and his family, as well as those in his government who have been detained since the July 26 uprising. It also called for a “rapid restoration of constitutional order and democracy in Niger and called on the transitional authorities to establish a timetable for exiting the transition with a limited duration.

The proclaimed mission of the organization is to promote the French language, support peace and democracy, and foster education and development in Francophone countries worldwide, many of which were once French colonies.

Niger’s new rulers have taken several actions to cut ties with Paris since taking power, including booting out French troops from Niamey who had partnered in fighting an Islamic insurgency in the Sahel.

On Sunday, the military government claimed the Francophone body’s decision to suspend Niger reflects the “dictates and interests of France.

France is out, who is in? African countries are building a new security order READ MORE: France is out, who is in? African countries are building a new security order

Meanwhile, the US, which joined France and other Western allies in suspending aid to Niamey in order to force the coup leaders to restore democracy, announced that it plans to resume security and development cooperation with Niger, urging the new authorities to take steps toward civilian rule.

The new rulers, who also recently canceled an anti-migration pact with the EU in a review of Niamey’s ties with former Western allies, called on African nations to “decolonize their minds and promote their own national languages in accordance with the ideals of the founding fathers of Pan-Africanism.

Mali and Burkina Faso, both former French colonies under military rule, have already amended their constitutions to replace French with local dialects as official languages.

Top stories

RT Features

Soviet Sopranos: How a phenomenally successful Russian TV series has enraged Ukrainian nationalists
Soviet Sopranos: How a phenomenally successful Russian TV series has enraged Ukrainian nationalists FEATURE
Edge of the World: How research in Antarctica will help to decode the secrets of our planet
Edge of the World: How research in Antarctica will help to decode the secrets of our planet FEATURE
‘The scales have tipped’: What can we expect from the Russia-Ukraine conflict in 2024?
‘The scales have tipped’: What can we expect from the Russia-Ukraine conflict in 2024? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Soviet Sopranos: How a phenomenally successful Russian TV series has enraged Ukrainian nationalists
Soviet Sopranos: How a phenomenally successful Russian TV series has enraged Ukrainian nationalists FEATURE
Edge of the World: How research in Antarctica will help to decode the secrets of our planet
Edge of the World: How research in Antarctica will help to decode the secrets of our planet FEATURE
‘The scales have tipped’: What can we expect from the Russia-Ukraine conflict in 2024?
‘The scales have tipped’: What can we expect from the Russia-Ukraine conflict in 2024? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
US vs Russia & China: The 2nd Cold War will be far worse & far more intense (Prof. Richard Sakwa)
0:00
28:26
Adversity in diversity? Richard Sakwa, Professor Emeritus of Russian & European Politics, University of Kent
0:00
29:24
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies