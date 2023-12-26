African state suspends cooperation with French organization

Niger’s coup leaders have urged nations on the continent to “decolonize their minds” and promote Pan-Africanism values

Niger’s military rulers have suspended all cooperation with the International Organization of Francophone Nations (OIF), accusing it of being used as a tool to defend French interests.

The decision, announced in a statement on Sunday, comes as the coup leaders continue to sever ties with the former colonial power, which has repeatedly said it does not recognize them as Niamey’s legitimate authority. The group took control of the West African country in a rebellion in July, ousting President Mohamed Bazoum.

The Permanent Council of the 88-member OIF suspended Niger last week in response to the coup, but said it would continue cooperation on programs “directly benefiting civilian populations and those contributing to the restoration of democracy.”

At a meeting on December 19, the council demanded the “immediate and unconditional” release of Bazoum and his family, as well as those in his government who have been detained since the July 26 uprising. It also called for a “rapid restoration of constitutional order and democracy in Niger and called on the transitional authorities to establish a timetable for exiting the transition with a limited duration.”

The proclaimed mission of the organization is to promote the French language, support peace and democracy, and foster education and development in Francophone countries worldwide, many of which were once French colonies.

Niger’s new rulers have taken several actions to cut ties with Paris since taking power, including booting out French troops from Niamey who had partnered in fighting an Islamic insurgency in the Sahel.

On Sunday, the military government claimed the Francophone body’s decision to suspend Niger reflects the “dictates and interests of France.”

Meanwhile, the US, which joined France and other Western allies in suspending aid to Niamey in order to force the coup leaders to restore democracy, announced that it plans to resume security and development cooperation with Niger, urging the new authorities to take steps toward civilian rule.

The new rulers, who also recently canceled an anti-migration pact with the EU in a review of Niamey’s ties with former Western allies, called on African nations to “decolonize their minds and promote their own national languages in accordance with the ideals of the founding fathers of Pan-Africanism.”

Mali and Burkina Faso, both former French colonies under military rule, have already amended their constitutions to replace French with local dialects as official languages.