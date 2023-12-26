icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
26 Dec, 2023 11:35
HomeAfrica

First-aid training given by Russian specialists in Africa

Workshop participants in Burkina Faso have been learning responses to medical emergencies like cardiac arrest
First-aid training given by Russian specialists in Africa
FILE PHOTO: A children's hospital in northern Burkina Faso ©  Giles Clarke/UNOCHA via Getty Images

An intensive first-aid training program in Burkina Faso that is facilitated by Russia has just been completed by scores of emergency-response trainees in the capital, Ouagadougou. 

A report by outlet Burkina24 says different methods of rescue have been learned by the group, including first-aid techniques for people suffering cardiac arrest, as well as the methods of locating a patient’s heart.

The specialist training was conducted by a St Petersburg-based specialist in infectious diseases, who said it was a success. “The goal we established was achieved. We set up an organizing committee composed of [citizens] of Burkina Faso to select the first participants.” Other training sessions will be adapted to the needs of the country, the doctor, Dmitry, told Burkina24.

One of the participants, Elodie Korgo, welcomed the opportunity to “learn how to help someone who has had an accident; someone who is burned, who is the victim of a heart attack.”

African officials attend e-government workshop in Moscow READ MORE: African officials attend e-government workshop in Moscow

Last week an international conference entitled ‘Health and sovereignty’ was held in Ouagadougou. The event was focused on epidemics and pandemics, and on their impact on a country’s sovereignty. The conference was initiated by an association of naturotherapists in Burkina Faso.

Professor Denis Degterev, Leading Researcher at the Center for Transition Economics Studies of the African Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences, gave a presentation on “Multidimensional Sovereignty in a Multi-polar World.”

“We understand that we need a strong state to combat epidemics,” Degterev said. He noted that in the decades just before the 1980s many of the continent’s countries had chosen a progressive path of active socio-economic development, which was supported by the Soviet Union, and schools, hospitals, institutes were built. All this ended in the 1980s with the beginning of ‘Perestroika’ in the socialist bloc’s countries under the management of International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.

“Burkina Faso was one of the last countries to join this process in 1991. These programs destroyed many of the social achievements in the African states,” Professor Degterev said.

Top stories

RT Features

Soviet Sopranos: How a phenomenally successful Russian TV series has enraged Ukrainian nationalists
Soviet Sopranos: How a phenomenally successful Russian TV series has enraged Ukrainian nationalists FEATURE
Edge of the World: How research in Antarctica will help to decode the secrets of our planet
Edge of the World: How research in Antarctica will help to decode the secrets of our planet FEATURE
‘The scales have tipped’: What can we expect from the Russia-Ukraine conflict in 2024?
‘The scales have tipped’: What can we expect from the Russia-Ukraine conflict in 2024? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Soviet Sopranos: How a phenomenally successful Russian TV series has enraged Ukrainian nationalists
Soviet Sopranos: How a phenomenally successful Russian TV series has enraged Ukrainian nationalists FEATURE
Edge of the World: How research in Antarctica will help to decode the secrets of our planet
Edge of the World: How research in Antarctica will help to decode the secrets of our planet FEATURE
‘The scales have tipped’: What can we expect from the Russia-Ukraine conflict in 2024?
‘The scales have tipped’: What can we expect from the Russia-Ukraine conflict in 2024? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
US vs Russia & China: The 2nd Cold War will be far worse & far more intense (Prof. Richard Sakwa)
0:00
28:26
Adversity in diversity? Richard Sakwa, Professor Emeritus of Russian & European Politics, University of Kent
0:00
29:24
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies