Western sanctions are ‘uniting Russia and Africa’ – party leader

The US and Europe are “pushing other countries to war,” Fred M’membe told RT

The West is forcing countries to war, while attempting to “rob” their resources, Fred M’membe, president of the Zambian Socialist Party, has told RT in an exclusive interview.

He accused the US and Europe of trying to maintain their hegemony while stealing from others.

“They are pushing other countries to war. They are robbing other countries of their resources,” M’membe told RT on Saturday.

US President Joe Biden’s reported recent proposal for G7 countries to transfer frozen Russian assets to Ukraine amid the conflict between Moscow and Kiev was described as “kleptomania” by the Zambian official, who noted that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov had made the same assessment.

“These are kleptomaniacs… When they have got a crisis, they turn to theft. They steal global resources,” M’membe stated.

According to the Zambian politician, Western sanctions have expedited a realignment of global politics, leading to closer collaboration between Russia and African nations.

“The sanctions that they [the West] are imposing on our countries are hybrid wars,” M’membe said. “And these wars, the effect is they are uniting us to resist together, to fight back together. They are actually uniting Russia and Africa more than ever before.”

According to M’membe, Russia and Africa have restored the level of unity they shared before the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said last week that despite current tensions, Moscow would be willing to repair relations with the West under certain conditions.

M’membe agreed with the Russian leader, stressing that “we need to work together to create a better world. Not only for ourselves, but for all the inhabitants of this planet, including the Europeans and the Americans themselves.”