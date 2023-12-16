African broadcasting union boss explains cooperation with RT

The two parties have signed an agreement that paves the way for deeper cooperation

The African Union of Broadcasting (AUB) and RT have signed a memorandum envisioning cooperation between the channel and the professional body, which brings together some 53 broadcasters from across the continent.

The president of the AUB, Gregoire Ndjaka, spoke to RT in an exclusive interview after the signing ceremony in Moscow on Saturday, sharing his thoughts on the challenges modern journalism is facing and the benefits the strengthened cooperation is expected to yield.

“With the memorandum which was signed today comes the end of the process we started two years ago between RT and the African Union of Broadcasting. This memorandum for us is the beginning of a new journey with RT, journey of cooperation, mutual understanding, exchange of news and information,” Ndjaka said.

RT is now welcome as an associate member of the Union, Ndjaka added, describing the body as “a big family” of media professionals. The AUB has a number of associate members, a status held by select broadcasters from outside the region.

The cooperation is expected to streamline obtaining reliable “information from Russia,” as well as to make sure the information about the country broadcast in Africa is kept balanced enough to reflect different points of view, Ndjaka explained. Battling fake news, including identifying materials doctored with the use of AI, also remains a priority for the body, he noted.

The AUB is also looking forward to RT providing training to local reporters and is interested in its acclaimed documentaries division, the CEO said.

“We do not cooperate with RT against somebody, we cooperate with RT to have the best information, we cooperate with RT to develop ourselves. That’s it, we believe that the place of RT is very very important,” he stressed.

Watch full interview below: