icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
23 Nov, 2023 13:50
HomeAfrica

France is not being driven out of Africa – minister

Olivier Becht disagrees with anti-French narratives in former colonies and has called on companies to invest
France is not being driven out of Africa – minister
French Minister for Foreign Trade Olivier Becht. ©  Ludovic MARIN / AFP

French Foreign Trade Minister Olivier Becht has dismissed reports of his country’s declining influence in Africa as a scheme by opponents to undermine France’s presence on the continent. Becht made the comments in an interview published by Nigeria’s Business Day newspaper on Thursday.

The diplomat, who is in Nigeria for a two-day visit, insisted that, despite anti-French sentiment in several former colonies, France is not being pushed out of Africa.

It is true that in some African former colonies, a few people on social media have developed an anti-French narrative, supported by putschists in countries where coups d’etat happened. That being said, it is also true that France and its former colonies have to heal historical wounds,” Becht said.

Protest movements against France have swept the West African region in recent years, particularly in Burkina Faso, Mali, Senegal, and Niger, as relations have deteriorated. Attacks on the former colonial power’s embassies in Ouagadougou and, more recently, Niamey, as well as the ransacking of French-owned businesses in Senegal, have all occurred in protest against France’s presence. Military governments in Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger have all severed military ties with the former colonial power, forcing French troops to leave the countries.

French President Emmanuel Macron has previously admitted that his country’s influence in the Sahel region has diminished but blamed Russia for the setbacks. Moscow rejected these claims, arguing that they simply reflect Western countries’ neocolonial approach to cooperation with African states.

Minister Becht, who is the third French official to visit Nigeria this year, urged French companies to increase their investment on the continent.

Nowadays, a country’s economic presence is a lever of soft power and influence,” he added, according to the Business Day newspaper.

France is out, who is in? African countries are building a new security order READ MORE: France is out, who is in? African countries are building a new security order

Meanwhile, Becht said France had made strengthening its partnership with Nigeria a top priority, as several contracts are expected to be signed during his trip, which he made with a dozen French business owners.

Nigeria is currently France’s largest trading partner in Sub-Saharan Africa, with more than €5.4 billion ($5.8 billion) in trade in 2022.

We look forward to further diversifying our economic presence in Nigeria and attracting more French companies. We focus on promising sectors, such as agri-food, technology and the digital economy, cultural and creative industries,” Becht said.

Top stories

RT Features

Israeli billions, Mossad and Houthi revenge: Why was a cargo ship seized in the Red Sea?
Israeli billions, Mossad and Houthi revenge: Why was a cargo ship seized in the Red Sea? FEATURE
The heart of Moscow, Russian nature, and a Kalashnikov in your hands: How to experience Russia in one week
The heart of Moscow, Russian nature, and a Kalashnikov in your hands: How to experience Russia in one week FEATURE
‘Tribal’ supercop: This policewoman goes the extra mile to fight militants and drug mafia
‘Tribal’ supercop: This policewoman goes the extra mile to fight militants and drug mafia FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Israeli billions, Mossad and Houthi revenge: Why was a cargo ship seized in the Red Sea?
Israeli billions, Mossad and Houthi revenge: Why was a cargo ship seized in the Red Sea? FEATURE
The heart of Moscow, Russian nature, and a Kalashnikov in your hands: How to experience Russia in one week
The heart of Moscow, Russian nature, and a Kalashnikov in your hands: How to experience Russia in one week FEATURE
‘Tribal’ supercop: This policewoman goes the extra mile to fight militants and drug mafia
‘Tribal’ supercop: This policewoman goes the extra mile to fight militants and drug mafia FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The cost of AI development
0:00
24:42
CrossTalk: Exit plans 
0:00
25:3
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies