UK Supreme Court rules Rwanda deportation plan illegal

The justices have supported the Court of Appeal’s decision on the potential danger faced by refugees if sent back

The UK Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected the government’s plans to deport people seeking asylum to Rwanda, which is a setback for British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s key immigration policy.

Due to the possibility of refugees facing persecution, the five judges asserted that the African nation is not a safe place for asylum seekers to be sent to, contrary to what London had claimed.

“There are substantial grounds for believing that the removal of the claimants to Rwanda would expose them to a real risk of ill-treatment by reason of refoulement,” the court stated in its judgment.

The president of the court, Lord Reed, pointed out the failure of a similar deportation agreement between Israel and Rwanda.

Rishi Sunak has responded to the ruling, saying the government will consider its next steps and that there is a ‘plan B’.

“This was not the outcome we wanted, but we have spent the last few months planning for all eventualities and we remain completely committed to stopping the boats,” he stated on Wednesday. “Crucially, the Supreme Court – like the Court of Appeal and the High Court before it – has confirmed that the principle of sending illegal migrants to a safe third country for processing is lawful,” he added.

The prime minister mentioned that the government may seek to identify additional countries as potential destinations in the deportation program.

“When people know that if they come here illegally, they won’t get to stay, then they will stop coming altogether, and we will stop the boats,” Sunak said.

The UK leader’s immigration policy is centered on the Rwanda plan as he gears up for a tough election next year, with his party trailing substantially in the polls. It was intended to address voter concerns about the volume of asylum seekers arriving on Britain’s shores.

According to the government, the £140 million ($174.5 million) proposal would act as a significant deterrent to the increasing number of migrants reaching the UK via small boats.