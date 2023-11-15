icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Relentless bombing, urban combat, countless deaths: Live Updates on Israel-Hamas war
15 Nov, 2023 13:45
HomeAfrica

UK Supreme Court rules Rwanda deportation plan illegal

The justices have supported the Court of Appeal’s decision on the potential danger faced by refugees if sent back
UK Supreme Court rules Rwanda deportation plan illegal
Protesters stand outside the Supreme Court in London, Wednesday, November 15, 2023. ©  AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth

The UK Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected the government’s plans to deport people seeking asylum to Rwanda, which is a setback for British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s key immigration policy.

Due to the possibility of refugees facing persecution, the five judges asserted that the African nation is not a safe place for asylum seekers to be sent to, contrary to what London had claimed.

“There are substantial grounds for believing that the removal of the claimants to Rwanda would expose them to a real risk of ill-treatment by reason of refoulement,” the court stated in its judgment. 

The president of the court, Lord Reed, pointed out the failure of a similar deportation agreement between Israel and Rwanda.

Rishi Sunak has responded to the ruling, saying the government will consider its next steps and that there is a ‘plan B’.

“This was not the outcome we wanted, but we have spent the last few months planning for all eventualities and we remain completely committed to stopping the boats,” he stated on Wednesday. “Crucially, the Supreme Court – like the Court of Appeal and the High Court before it – has confirmed that the principle of sending illegal migrants to a safe third country for processing is lawful,” he added.

King Charles keeps British colonial legacy mindset alive READ MORE: King Charles keeps British colonial legacy mindset alive

The prime minister mentioned that the government may seek to identify additional countries as potential destinations in the deportation program.

“When people know that if they come here illegally, they won’t get to stay, then they will stop coming altogether, and we will stop the boats,” Sunak said.

The UK leader’s immigration policy is centered on the Rwanda plan as he gears up for a tough election next year, with his party trailing substantially in the polls. It was intended to address voter concerns about the volume of asylum seekers arriving on Britain’s shores.

According to the government, the £140 million ($174.5 million) proposal would act as a significant deterrent to the increasing number of migrants reaching the UK via small boats.

Top stories

RT Features

Sport of the new reality: Russia prepares for ‘Games of the Future’
Sport of the new reality: Russia prepares for ‘Games of the Future’ FEATURE
From Kherson to Sakhalin: Moscow hosts giant exhibition of all things Russian
From Kherson to Sakhalin: Moscow hosts giant exhibition of all things Russian FEATURE
The AI race has started. Who is the main competitor to the US?
The AI race has started. Who is the main competitor to the US? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Sport of the new reality: Russia prepares for ‘Games of the Future’
Sport of the new reality: Russia prepares for ‘Games of the Future’ FEATURE
From Kherson to Sakhalin: Moscow hosts giant exhibition of all things Russian
From Kherson to Sakhalin: Moscow hosts giant exhibition of all things Russian FEATURE
The AI race has started. Who is the main competitor to the US?
The AI race has started. Who is the main competitor to the US? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Ukraine’s options
0:00
24:59
Domestic abuse: The shadow pandemic
0:00
25:18
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies