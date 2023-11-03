icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Israel’s incursion into Gaza — Live Updates
3 Nov, 2023 10:42
HomeAfrica

Putin meets with president of Equatorial Guinea

The Russian leader held talks with Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo in Moscow
Putin meets with president of Equatorial Guinea
Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with President of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo in Moscow, Russia on November 2, 2023. ©  Grigory Sysoev / Sputnik

Russian President Vladimir Putin has met with Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, President of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea, who arrived in Moscow on an official visit on Thursday.

Talks between the two began with a private conversation, then international consultations were held by the delegations of both countries.

One of the decisions made at the talks was a statement by Moscow that it will reopen the Russian embassy in Malabo, the capital of Equatorial Guinea.

“I think this is a very, very important decision. It will lead to political development not only in Equatorial Guinea, but also in Central Africa,” President Obiang stated

He also stressed the importance of cooperating on security issues in the Gulf of Guinea, explaining that the free trade zone of Central Africa is “subject to terrorist acts.”

“I would like to strengthen our cooperation in defense of our countries,” Obiang said.

Moscow to ship more free wheat to Africa READ MORE: Moscow to ship more free wheat to Africa

The African leader also offered to host the next Russia-Africa summit in the Republic of Equatorial Guinea, if the annual event is to be held on the African continent. His country “has the infrastructure” for holding such an event, he promised.

According to Obiang, the Republic of Equatorial Guinea has not signed the treaty of the International Criminal Court, and so the Russian president “can attend it personally,” he added.

This year marks the 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries, the President of the Russian Federation pointed out at the meeting. “We know you well as our trusted friend. You have visited our country many times,” Vladimir Putin told Obiang.

Russia and Equatorial Guinea have good scope for cooperation, according to Putin. “We have good prospects, we have things to do. And I hope that today we will discuss various areas of our interaction with our colleagues from the governments on both sides,” he said.

Top stories

RT Features

The Art of the Cold War: How the CIA employed its ‘wonder culture weapon’ to fight the USSR
The Art of the Cold War: How the CIA employed its ‘wonder culture weapon’ to fight the USSR FEATURE
No more culture wars? Corporate America is finally realizing that getting ‘woke’ is bad for business
No more culture wars? Corporate America is finally realizing that getting ‘woke’ is bad for business FEATURE
Africa against neocolonialism: Why does the continent's struggle for self-sufficiency remain so difficult?
Africa against neocolonialism: Why does the continent's struggle for self-sufficiency remain so difficult? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The Art of the Cold War: How the CIA employed its ‘wonder culture weapon’ to fight the USSR
The Art of the Cold War: How the CIA employed its ‘wonder culture weapon’ to fight the USSR FEATURE
No more culture wars? Corporate America is finally realizing that getting ‘woke’ is bad for business
No more culture wars? Corporate America is finally realizing that getting ‘woke’ is bad for business FEATURE
Africa against neocolonialism: Why does the continent's struggle for self-sufficiency remain so difficult?
Africa against neocolonialism: Why does the continent's struggle for self-sufficiency remain so difficult? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: 'Mass casualties'
0:00
28:21
Baltic Paradise: Preserving the unique ecosystems of Kaliningrad
0:00
24:45
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies