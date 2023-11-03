Putin meets with president of Equatorial Guinea

The Russian leader held talks with Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo in Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin has met with Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, President of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea, who arrived in Moscow on an official visit on Thursday.

Talks between the two began with a private conversation, then international consultations were held by the delegations of both countries.

One of the decisions made at the talks was a statement by Moscow that it will reopen the Russian embassy in Malabo, the capital of Equatorial Guinea.

“I think this is a very, very important decision. It will lead to political development not only in Equatorial Guinea, but also in Central Africa,” President Obiang stated.

He also stressed the importance of cooperating on security issues in the Gulf of Guinea, explaining that the free trade zone of Central Africa is “subject to terrorist acts.”

“I would like to strengthen our cooperation in defense of our countries,” Obiang said.

The African leader also offered to host the next Russia-Africa summit in the Republic of Equatorial Guinea, if the annual event is to be held on the African continent. His country “has the infrastructure” for holding such an event, he promised.

According to Obiang, the Republic of Equatorial Guinea has not signed the treaty of the International Criminal Court, and so the Russian president “can attend it personally,” he added.

This year marks the 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries, the President of the Russian Federation pointed out at the meeting. “We know you well as our trusted friend. You have visited our country many times,” Vladimir Putin told Obiang.

Russia and Equatorial Guinea have good scope for cooperation, according to Putin. “We have good prospects, we have things to do. And I hope that today we will discuss various areas of our interaction with our colleagues from the governments on both sides,” he said.