icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Israel’s incursion into Gaza — Live Updates
25 Oct, 2023 23:38
HomeAfrica

Libya tells Western ambassadors to go home

Supporters of Israel should also face an oil and gas embargo, the parliament in Tobruk has said
Libya tells Western ambassadors to go home
FILE PHOTO: People protest after a blast at Gaza's Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital, at Martyrs' Square in Tripoli, Libya on October 17, 2023 ©  Hazem Turkia / Anadolu via Getty Images

Ambassadors of countries supporting Israel should leave Libya “immediately” and an embargo on oil and gas deliveries should be imposed if the “massacres” in Gaza continue, the Libyan parliament said in a statement on Wednesday.

The legislature condemned the “campaign of genocide by Zionist gangs” against Gaza, intended “to kill the Palestinian people and eradicate their legitimate right to resistance and to build their independent state.”

The House of Representatives (HoR, Majlis al-Nuwaab) has criticized the visits to Israel by the leaders of the US, UK, Germany, Italy and France, and demanded that Israel immediately stop its aggression against Gaza, whose population should “under no circumstances” be displaced from the territory.

Israel evacuates embassies in Arab states READ MORE: Israel evacuates embassies in Arab states

The Libyan lawmakers also demanded urgent meetings of the Arab League, other Islamic organizations, and the UN General Assembly to address the matter. The current “war of genocide” against Gaza is a failure of the Arab system, the legislators said, as the trend of normalizing relations with Israel has made them unable to make “a bold stand that expresses the will of the people.”

The HoR's 200 members were last elected in 2014, prior to Libya’s second civil war that partitioned the country between the Libyan National Army (LNA) led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar and the Tripoli-based High State Council (HSC). The HoR is currently based in Tobruk, which is controlled by the LNA.

Libya collapsed into civil conflict after the 2011 NATO-backed rebellion ousted its longtime ruler Muammar Gaddafi.

Top stories

RT Features

'Putin has died of a heart attack': Inside the Western media's 'intelligence sources' and their fake news about Russia
'Putin has died of a heart attack': Inside the Western media's 'intelligence sources' and their fake news about Russia FEATURE
Ayodhya’s reincarnation: Massive temple construction brings cultural and economic boom to this rural town from the Ramayana
Ayodhya’s reincarnation: Massive temple construction brings cultural and economic boom to this rural town from the Ramayana FEATURE
‘Auschwitz’ in Latin America: Here’s how one of the closest US allies turned on Israel
‘Auschwitz’ in Latin America: Here’s how one of the closest US allies turned on Israel FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

'Putin has died of a heart attack': Inside the Western media's 'intelligence sources' and their fake news about Russia
'Putin has died of a heart attack': Inside the Western media's 'intelligence sources' and their fake news about Russia FEATURE
Ayodhya’s reincarnation: Massive temple construction brings cultural and economic boom to this rural town from the Ramayana
Ayodhya’s reincarnation: Massive temple construction brings cultural and economic boom to this rural town from the Ramayana FEATURE
‘Auschwitz’ in Latin America: Here’s how one of the closest US allies turned on Israel
‘Auschwitz’ in Latin America: Here’s how one of the closest US allies turned on Israel FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Destroying Gaza
0:00
24:42
The cost of militaries
0:00
24:38
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies